Assault: Police demote sergeant, reprimand two others in Imo

The Nigeria Police Force

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Imo State Police Command has demoted Sergeant Anayo Ekezie to the rank of Corporal following his involvement in the assault of a man along the Owerri-Aba Road, which was captured in a viral video.

The police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident on Wednesday night, stating that the officers involved—Inspector Ofem Obongha, Inspector Obinna Okereke, and Sergeant Anayo Ekezie, all from the Safer Highway Unit—were identified and subjected to an orderly room trial.

The trial found Ekezie guilty of using his issued smoke gunner during the assault, leading to his demotion. Inspectors Obongha and Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to maintain proper supervisory control, enabling the unprofessional conduct.

Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, condemned the officers’ actions, describing them as violations of the Force’s Code of Conduct and human rights standards. He reaffirmed the police command’s zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and pledged accountability for officers found guilty of such behavior.