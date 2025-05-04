Army neutralizes bandit in Taraba, recovers weapons, foils planned attack

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized a suspected bandit and recovered arms and stolen property during a military operation in Ussa Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State.

The operation, carried out by soldiers of the 6 Brigade, Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), is part of ongoing efforts to rid Taraba of criminal elements under the operational code name Operation Lafiyan Jamaa.

In a statement on Saturday, the Army said the troops acted on credible intelligence and launched a precision strike on May 3, 2025, targeting Gafar Village, a location known to be exploited by bandits for criminal activities including harassment of residents and theft of property.

“Troops strategically deployed to monitor the area engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight. One bandit was neutralized during the encounter, while an AK-47 rifle and a motorcycle—previously stolen from a civilian—were recovered,” the statement noted.

In a separate operation, troops responded to intelligence reports regarding the movement of suspected bandits traveling from Tongo and Garin Alkali in Adamawa State toward the Shana community in Bali LGA of Taraba State.

The troops tracked the suspects to Yunkunssu Forest, where contact was made. Overwhelmed by the troops’ superior firepower, the suspects fled the area.

During the follow-up sweep, troops recovered one locally fabricated revolver, an AK-47 magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“These successful operations underscore the commitment of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, to ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding citizens across Taraba State,” the Army said.

The public was urged to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security efforts.