Army nabs 4 terrorists, recover ammunition in Taraba State

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said, yesterday, troops of Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, in continuation of the fight against banditry and criminality in Taraba State, have arrested four terrorists and seized a cache of arms, after a raid on their hideout.

The Army said, ‘In an operation conducted on Wednesday 7 May 2025, troops apprehended 4 suspected terrorists and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in the Tau general area of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area.

“The operation followed a distress call regarding the movement of armed men into the area.

“Troops responded swiftly, deploying tactically to the location, which led to the successful arrest of the 4 suspects, 3 of whom were found in possession of firearms.

“Items recovered from the suspects include: 2 pump-action rifles, 1 locally fabricated gun, 3 cutlasses, 42 cartridges, 4 mobile phones and 1 national identity card

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly invited by one Alhaji Ardo Sani, whose role is currently under further scrutiny.

“The Commander 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism during the operation.

“He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property within Taraba State and its environs.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations and enhance security across the state.”