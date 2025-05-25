Army foils kidnap attempt in Taraba, rescues victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued three victims unhurt in Chanchangi village, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol along the Takum–Chanchangi Road. According to the Army, the troops encountered suspected armed bandits near the Uko community who had kidnapped three individuals traveling in a vehicle.

Upon sighting the troops, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled into the forest. The soldiers pursued and engaged them in a brief exchange of fire, forcing the criminals to retreat further into the bush.

All three victims, including Alhaji Ali, the Sariki Pawa of Takum, were rescued unharmed. A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was also recovered.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of the 6 Brigade, commended the troops for their swift and decisive action. He urged the public to continue providing credible information to support military efforts in combating criminal activity.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and vowed to continue operations to rid Taraba and its environs of criminal elements.