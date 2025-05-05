Arewa youths hail Buhari’s impact over youth devt, public service

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AREWA youths under the auspices of Arewa Youth Parliament, AYP, yesterday, hailed the Special Assistant to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Bashar Buhari, over impact on youth development, empowerment and public service in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Sokoto States.

The Speaker, AYP, Comrade Hassan Umar Ladan, on behalf of the group commended Buhari’s passion and commitment to young people’s affairs by coming up with impactful initiatives that had added immense value on the lives of young people including the underserved communities in parts of the north.

According to the group, he has used skills acquisition and youth development programmes to offer vocational training to equip young people with practical skills for self-sufficiency and reliance; Community Support During Festivities: Organizing food and goods distribution during Ramadan and Sallah to assist vulnerable families.

Educational Advancement: sponsoring JAMB registration for thousands of underprivileged students, increasing access to tertiary education; Support for constituents and party loyalists: Distributing vehicles and motorcycles to enhance mobility and economic participation.

Healthcare Access: Leading medical outreach programs to improve community health outcomes; Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities PWDs: and providing over 500 tricycles to PWDs, fostering independence and dignity in the disability community.