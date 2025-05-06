Arenyeka didn’t instruct PDP defectors not to register — APC

PDP flags

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, has dismissed as fake, a notice attributed to former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Solomon Arenyeka, instructing new members not to register for the APC.

The state chapter of the APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, described the notice as malicious and the handiwork of enemies of progress.

The statement said: “The leadership of APC, Delta State, has uncovered a wicked and cowardly attempt by desperate political mischief-makers to mislead the general public and destabilise our party’s ongoing mass registration drive and intake of new members from PDP.

“A fake notice, falsely attributed to Arenyeka, a respected former PDP State Chairman, who has since aligned with the progressive vision of the APC, is being circulated in the media, instructing new members not to register. Let it be known that this is a lie, a fabrication and an insult to the intelligence of Deltans.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state emphatically and without ambiguity that this notice is false, malicious, and the handiwork of enemies of progress.

“It does not reflect the views of Areyenka, who has never issued such a directive, nor does it represent the position of Delta APC. “

“This criminal misinformation is nothing but the last kick of a dying horse, an act of sabotage orchestrated by political scavengers who are terrified of the rising wave of support for the APC in Delta State following the momentous entrance of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori into the party.

“Delta APC, under the competent and visionary chairmanship of Elder Omeni Sobotie, will not be intimidated or distracted as our doors remain wide open to all new members from the PDP. We are committed to a seamless, inclusive registration process that will welcome all new members to join the renewed hope revolution sweeping across Delta State and Nigeria.

“Let it be loud and clear, there is no room for fake news, intimidation or cowardly propaganda in the new Delta APC. We call on all our members, supporters and the good people of Delta State to completely disregard the fake notice and continue to participate fully in the registration exercise across the state.

“Delta APC stands firmly behind President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori. We affirm unequivocally that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock or Government House, Asaba, in 2027.

“Delta APC is one family-united, energized and unstoppable in delivering the dividends of democracy with the MORE agenda of Governor Oborevwori.”