Architect sends SoS to Wike over alleged plot to dispossess him of FCT land

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi & Dennis Agbo

ABUJA: A member of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, Nnabuike Ofordile has sent a Save our Soul SoS message to the Minister if the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike over plots by some persons and unnamed Administration officials to dispossess him of his land in the highbrow Guzape District.

The architect on Sunday alleged attempts to dispossess him of Plot 441 Cadastral zone C09 in Guzape, despite a favourable court judgment and directive for compliance by the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Ofordile who had earlier written an open letter to the Minister last week, further alleged on Sunday that some faceless individuals, working in connivance with some land administration officials were working to disposses him of his Plot 441 Cadastral zone C09 Guzape District, Abuja.

Director of Lands in the FCT Administration, Mr Chijioke Nwankwoeze did not respond to media enquiries on Sunday, despite efforts by our correspondent to get his own side of the story.

Ofordile who praised Wike for his honest intervention in restoring his plot back to him after a court judgment, however regretted that some officials are bent on disobeying the order he gave over a year ago, as well as the court judgment that gave him repossession of the land.

He therefore pleaded with the FCT minister to once more quickly intervene on the matter since his staff have clearly exhibited acts of insubordination and allowed construction on the land by another party in complete violation of all orders and caveat.

Ofordile asked Wike to compel the Director of Department of Land Administration to comply with the court judgment and lawful directive/approval of the Honourable Minister.

He also prayed the minister to investigate the fraudulent registration of a power of attorney over Plot 441 Guzape District Abuja by some faceless persons, acting in concert with some land administration officers of the FCTA, and to sanction and penalize anyone involved in the illegal acts regarding Plot 441 Guzape District Abuja.

Trouble started years ago when Ofordile diligently took ownership of the Plot 441 Guzape District Abuja from one Hajia Rukiya Dabai who had applied for a land and was allocated with Plot LD 405, Guzape District, with File No: MFCTA/LA/AD.1216.

Subsequently, she donated a Power of Attorney to Arc. Ofordile who in turn, registered the said Power of Attorney, applied for recertification of the said Plot LD 405 and a new File No: EN10361 was allocated to him.

“After the recertification, I was notified vide a SMS to pay for the Certificate of Occupancy [C of O] of the Plot. This I did by paying 50 percent of the cost for the C of O of the Plot.

“After the re-certification exercise carried out by FCTA AGIS, I observed when the TDP was released to me, that a correction had changed my plot number from LD 405 to 441. The file number EN10361 was maintained. Upon enquiry, I was told that it was as a result of redesign and correction. I then requested FCTA to replace the Offer Letter to reflect the changed new plot number 441.

“Shockingly, FCTA responded by raising a claim that my title documents were forged, despite the fact that they were the products of a recertification exercise carried out by the FCTA AGIS. I subsequently approached the FCT High Court as lawful Attorney for Hajia Rukiya Daba, for declaratory and injunctive reliefs over the Plot of land in Suit No: SUIT NO:CV/3627/2012 – Hajia Rukia Daba (Suing through her Lawful Attorney Nnabuike Ofordile) v FCDA & Honourable Minister, FCT.

“The Counsel also filed a caveat over the land with the Abuja Geographical Information System AGIS, as a notice or warning to anyone who may intend to deal on the plot of land. In the course of the proceedings, Counsel for the then Honorable Minister of FCT and FCTA filed an application to join as Co-Defendants, Binta A. Tsee and Wilson Wuku, as persons with interest in the land. They were joined by the order of the Honourable Court. The Honourable Court ordered the Counsel to disclose their respective addresses to enable service of the Court processes on them.

“Unfortunately, none of the addresses provided by FCTA on record were in existence. Court then ordered for services on Binta A. Tsee and Wilson Wuku by substituted means, namely: by pasting on the physical Plot 441 Guzape District.

“Court processes were served on them and for over a 9-year litigation period, neither the Binta Tsee nor Wilson Wuku showed in Court. Afterwards, I, Nnabuike Ofordile proved that all my documents were not forged but authentic. The court finally ruled that I, the complainant, am the bona-fide owner of Plot 405, as indicated by the only offer letter in my possession and presented to the Court.

“Other documents presented and accepted by the court as authentic shows that FCTA made a change [correction] plot number on the plot bearing the title presented by me. A TDP for Plot 441 issued by the FCTA Abuja Geographical Information Systems [AGIS] and accepted by the court as authentic indicates a ‘plot number correction’ from 405 to 441. Other documents accepted by the court support this plot number correction/change even as the Honourable Court found that the change was not my fault,” Ofordile narrated.

He further disclosed that, unfortunately, some persons have entered into the court recognised subject plot 441 and are presently carrying out construction work on it in direct defiance of the subsisting court judgment and Honourable Minister’s lawful directive reinstating plot 441to him via a letter.

He asked for the FCT Minister’s quick intervention to avoid a possible breakdown of law and order.