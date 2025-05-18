‘APC summit will unite party leaders for 2027’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressive Voters’ Forum PVF has commended President Bola Tinubu and Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee NWC for the initiative to hold the first-ever APC National Summit, saying it will provide an avenue to unite party leaders ahead of the 2027 general election.

The summit, slated to hold at the Presidential Villa this Thursday, has as its theme ‘Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far’.

In a statement Sunday in Abuja, National Coordinator of PVF, Dr Olusegun Kenneth, said, “the summit will afford the APC leaders opportunity to review the party’s performance as a ruling political party, dialogue on how to move the country forward and unite the party leaders more, ahead of future elections.”

Expected at the event include President Bola Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, state governors from the party and their deputies.

Others are former presidents who are members of the APC, all members of the National Assembly who are of the APC stock and a host of others.

While commending the initiative, Dr Kenneth said through the summit most Nigerians would know the many achievements of President Tinubu that have not been well publicized.

“As a forum, we believe that this summit is coming at the right time. By 29th of this month of May, it will be two years that our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over. So, as a responsible party, the Ganduje NWC has provided this platform to showcase many achievements of President Tinubu’s administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda that have been underreported or the opposition parties have refused to see. We commend the National Working Committee for that.

“We, however, call on all the delegates to the summit to attend with an open mind and engage in productive dialogue that will solidify our party, evangelize it to more Nigerians and drive APC to victories in future elections.

“This summit should also bring on board different interests and groups and find a way to accommodate all interests, including those who are just joining the fold”, he said.

The statement also called on Nigerians to continue to show support and rally more support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, adding that “the government has used the last two years to lay a good foundation for the economy, infrastructure and wellbeing of Nigerian, and the results have started showing as prices of commodities have started coming down, inflation dropping among others”.

“We believe that this national summit is in the interest of Nigerians and the nation. In due time, Nigerians will totally ignore the noisy opposition parties and their figures, and embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement added.