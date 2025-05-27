APC plotting one-party rule in Nigeria – PDP

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to stifle opposition and turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

This allegation was made in a communique read by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum, before journalists in Abuja on Tuesday evening, following the 99th Meeting of the PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC meeting saw the PDP leadership express serious concerns over the state of the nation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s APC administration.

Damagum outlined the party’s critique of the government, which included worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and alleged corruption.

“NEC expresses serious concern over the sorry and melancholic state of affairs of our Nation under the irredeemably exploitative, insensitive, and anti-people APC administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the communique stated.

The PDP also accused the APC of using intimidation tactics to weaken opposition parties.

The communique condemned the worsening insecurity, which it said was emboldened by President Tinubu’s alleged negligence and abdication of his Constitutional duty to ensure the safety and security of the nation and her citizens.

On the economic front, the PDP lamented the policies of the Tinubu administration, including fuel price hikes, increased electricity tariffs, and multiple taxes.

These policies, the party argued, have led to the collapse of the productive sector, closure of millions of businesses, massive loss of jobs, rise in criminality, and a general sense of misery across the country.

“NEC condemns the policy inconsistency, wholesale corruption, massive treasury-looting, budget padding, and diversion of public funds that pervade the Tinubu administration, resulting in infrastructural retrogression and loss of investors’ confidence in our system,” the communique added.

The PDP demanded that the Tinubu administration rescind its ‘anti-people policies’ and take practical steps to address insecurity and the economic recession.

Above all, the PDP warned of a ‘sinister plot’ by the APC to annihilate opposition parties.

“NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-Party totalitarian state, as evidenced in the desperate attempts to stifle and annihilate opposition parties through open siege, threats, and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria,” the communique read.

On its part, the PDP reaffirmed its commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

“NEC restates our Party’s belief in Democracy, the Rule of Law, and the Supremacy of the Will of the people as expressed through their free and unhindered democratic participation in multi-party politics and governance,” it stated.

The NEC meeting also addressed internal party matters, including the ratification of committees for the upcoming National Convention, which is scheduled for August 28–30, 2025.

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State will chair the Zoning Committee, while Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State will lead the national convention committee.

Additionally, the NEC received a resolution from the South East Zonal Executive regarding the position of the National Secretary, which will be considered at the next NEC meeting on June 30, 2025.

The PDP reassured Nigerians of its strength and determination to provide a credible alternative to the APC.

“NEC reassures Nigerians that the PDP remains strong, resilient, united, and determined now, more than ever before, in leading the charge to rescue our Nation from the vicious grip of the APC,” the communique added.

The PDP called for unity and a renewed focus on addressing the nation’s pressing challenges.

Vanguard News