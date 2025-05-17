APC North West endorses Tinubu for 2027

…Barau, Ganduje Declare: No Vacancy in Aso Rock

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA— The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West Zone has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its Presidential Candidate for the 2027 General Elections, declaring there is no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa.

The declaration was made during its stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna, which had in attendance the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC governors from the zone, including Uba Sani (Kaduna), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Umar Namadi (Jigawa), alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, ministers from the zone, and other stakeholders.

Also present were APC State Chapter Chairmen, state and federal legislators, heads of federal agencies, and senior political appointees.

The endorsement was solidified when Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin posed a question to the gathering: “Aso Rock?” The crowd responded unanimously: “No vacancy.”

Senator Barau expressed confidence in a landslide victory for Tinubu in 2027, urging stakeholders to maintain unity and support for the president.

“Let us continue the way we are going, cooperate with one another, work with the president, and ensure the desired victory,” he said.

He attributed recent defections from opposition parties to the APC to Tinubu’s impactful policies, which have addressed security and economic challenges across the nation, particularly in the North West.

“Before this administration, places like Birnin Gwari were inaccessible due to insecurity. Now, people have returned to their farmlands, and movement has resumed. We are not yet where we want to be, but it’s a work in progress. Solving problems is not easy, but the president is committed to it,” Barau added.

National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, praised President Tinubu’s dedication to the North West and the entire northern region, citing intervention projects in infrastructure, agriculture, and social development.

He emphasized that the establishment of the North West Development Commission is proof of Tinubu’s love for the region.

“We have started seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. There is no vacancy in Aso Rock come 2027,” Ganduje declared.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who moved the motion for Tinubu’s endorsement, pointed to the defections of opposition stalwarts as evidence of growing confidence in the president and the party.

“We must strengthen grassroots mobilization and involve more youth and women, as they represent a significant part of our population,” Abbas urged.

He also emphasized the National Assembly’s commitment to legislation supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on infrastructure development, security reforms, and the digital economy.

The Host Governor, Uba Sani, invited Speaker Abbas and Deputy Senate President Barau to move for a vote of confidence in President Tinubu, seconded by Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State and affirmed by a voice vote.

In a communique read by APC North West Coordinating Governor, Senator Uba Sani, the zone reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC and pledged full support for President Tinubu’s vision of prosperity, equity, and lasting change.

“We commend President Tinubu for his purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to progress, particularly in the North West. Security has improved, allowing farmers to return to their fields and communities to regain peace and stability,” the communique stated.

The statement also highlighted the zone’s federal representation with 12 ministers, key National Assembly positions, and top security appointments, marking what they described as an unprecedented era of development.

“APC continues to grow in strength, unity, and national appeal due to Nigerians’ appreciation of the president and our APC governors,” it concluded.