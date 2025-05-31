Anti-Tinubu coalition: Neither ADC nor SDP can serve our purpose – Northern Democrats

…opt for new party

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The League of Northern Democrats, an arm of the National Opposition Coalition Group ahead of the 2027 general elections tasked with the responsibility of deliberating on the strategic direction of the Opposition Coalition Movement, has recommended that the coalition register a new political party.

Convener of the LND, Dr Umar Ardo, along with 12 other senior members of the league, made this recommendation after reviewing a list of available to the coalition. He made the recommendation public on Saturday.

Ardo said, “Following an exhaustive internal review, wide consultations and critical evaluation of the strategic pathways available to the National Opposition Coalition Group ahead of the 2027 general elections, we, select members of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), in furtherance to our 22 May resolutions, hereby issue the following unanimous resolutions:

“On the Question of Party Platform: After carefully examining the two leading proposals – fusing into an existing registered political party such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or (ii) registering a new political party.

“We conclude that it is best advantageous for the opposition to register a new party platform, presenting the most viable, principled and sustainable path forward.”

While justifying this position, Ardo explained that structural realities and risks prevail in existing political parties which could pose an existential threat to the goals of the coalition.

He said, “The ADC, SDP and similar existing parties already possess entrenched ward, local government, state and zonal structures whose leadership tenures remain legally binding and often deeply resistant to reform.

“For instance, the ADC Chairman in Adamawa publicly declared that his mandate, secured in December 2022 in the Zaria convention, remains valid until December 2026, by which time the nominations will were long over. This reality exists across the country in all existing parties.

“Fusing into such parties without full and prior harmonisation of interests and control of these structures invites chaos, factionalism, litigation and paralysis.

“We (also) note the unfortunate breakdown of the NNPP fusion arrangement involving Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which devolved into disputes over leadership and candidacy even before primaries were concluded. Without sounding negative, same fate may well befall any hasty fusion lacking ideological clarity or unified control.

“Contrary to certain fears, the timeframe between now and the 2027 elections is sufficient for a serious and focused coalition to register and build a credible new political party. Nigeria’s democratic space provides adequate legal and operational room to do so, as long as the process begins now.”

The LND equally made a case for ideological and symbolic importance of a new political platform.

It said, “We assert that the opposition movement we advocate is not just about seizing power. It is about presenting a national rebirth rooted in values, principles and competence.

“Fusing into a pre-existing political structure not built for shared vision risks diluting ideals, confusing messages and alienating the very citizens who look to the National Opposition Coalition Group for new hope.

“A new party, by contrast, provides a clean ideological slate, a fresh institutional architecture and a compelling narrative of rebirth, one that can win the hearts and minds of Nigerians weary of recycled platforms and failed promises. “Sabuwar tafiya yakamata a Sabuwar Jam’iya!’

“In view of the above, we hereby resolve and recommend as follows:

That the opposition coalition adopts registration of a new party as its first stance;

“The opposition immediately initiates the process of registering a new political party with a unifying name, clear ideology and inclusive leadership charter;

“That this new party shall reflect the diversity of Nigeria while being rooted in merit, justice, productivity and patriotism;

“That all conversations and moves toward fusing into existing political parties should be taken as a fallback option, to avoid confusion, division and loss of credibility;

“That the LND will commit itself to taking an active role in mobilising other patriotic actors, civil society voices and young Nigerians to rally behind this new formation as the vehicle for national redemption.”

Ardo noted that the challenges of our country demand bold decisions, not expedient compromises.

The LND added that Nigeria is watching and history will judge which ever choices are made today.

He further said, “We therefore appeal to the leadership and members of the opposition coalition, to embrace this path of clarity, courage and conviction.

“The hour of renewal is now. Let us build, not borrow. Let us lead, not follow.”

Signatories to the recommendations document include Dr Umar Ardo, Convener, League of Northern Democrats; AVM Monday Morgan (Retd), Chairman, LND Security Committee; Dr Mohammed Tumala, Member, LND Strategic Planning Committee; and Senator AbdulRahman Abubakar, Chairman, LND Advisory Committee.

Others are Rt. Hon. Aminu Shehu Shagari, Chairman, LND Political Strategy Bureau; Dr. Bilkisu Magoro, Secretary, LND Political Strategy Bureau; Abraham Onoja, LND Youth Representative; Barr. Mohammed Betara Aliyu, Chairman, LND Legal Committee; AVM Alkali Manu (Retd), LND Strategic Planning Committee; Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa (Retd), LND North East Team; Hajia Ummah Getso, LND Women Representative; Dr Ladan Salihu, LND Media Team; and Professor Ibrahim Mohammed Jawa, LND Intellectual Team.