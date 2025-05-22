Another LP Rep defects to APC

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

Another member of the Labour Party in the House of Representatives, Rep Sunday Umahia on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umehia who represents Ezeagu/Udi federal Constituency of Enugu state said he was leaving the Labour Party as a result of the protracted crisis that has given rise to three different factions laying claim to the leadership of the party.

In his letter of defection read at plenary by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, Umehia said Senator Nenadi Usman, Barrister Julius Abure and Alhaji Lamidi Apapa has continued to lay claim to the leadership of the party, while members are at a loss as to who they should defer to.

He said he has resolved to join the APC and team up with the President and the leadership of the APC to provide leadership for the country and the South East in particular.

However, Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda said the constant defection of legislators is making a mockery of democracy in the country, saying the practice in Nigerian parliament appear confusing.

He said the time has come to take another look at the constitutional provision on defection and amend it to safeguard democracy in the country, while asking the Speaker to exercise his constitutional power to declare the seat of the defectors vacant.

He said further that the Supreme Court has put to an amend to the leadership crisis in the Labour Party and therefore can no longer be relied upon for defection because the Supreme Court judgement has settled the issue.

He also draw attention of the House to its standing order especially as it deals with the leadership of House standing committees which provides that leadership of committees are appointed on party basis.

He said those who have defected should be made to vacate their leadership position in committees while the parties theyblerr should be allowed to nominate a replacement for them.