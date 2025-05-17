Anger, frustration as JAMB’s last-minute changes leave candidates missing exam in Imo

FILE IMAGE

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

Many candidates missed the rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Imo State on Friday, May 16, 2025, after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reportedly altered their examination centres just hours before the test.

Our correspondent gathered that JAMB had initially issued a 24-hour notice for the exam, only to change some candidates’ centres shortly before the exam commenced, leaving many confused and unable to participate.

A parent of one of the candidates, who gave his name as Mr Nwachukwu, narrated that JAMB sent a slip to his son on Thursday, 15th May, 2025, indicating that the examination would hold on Friday, 16th May, 2025, at 6:30AM and that he had been posted to a centre at the Federal University of Technology Owerri.

Nwachukwu, who felt embarrassed by such short notice, said he made a special arrangement for a vehicle that would convey his son to FUTO in order to meet up with time.

According to him, his son called at about 8:35AM to inform him that he had just learnt the examination centre had been moved to Alvan Ikoku University of Education, Owerri.

On getting to the new centre, the irate parent said his son was told the 6:30AM test was over.

“We left the house at 5:00AM in order to catch up with the exam at FUTO. The driver insisted I would pay ₦10,000 because of the takeoff time.

“We arrived at FUTO at 6:11AM, dropped my son and left. At 8:35AM, my son called to inform me that they just realised the exam had been moved to Alvan Ikoku University of Education.

“My son and his colleagues raced to Alvan Ikoku University, only to be told the 6:00 AM exam was over.

“It was at this point they noticed JAMB sent a message hours before the commencement of the exam that the venue had been changed to Alvan Ikoku University.

“According to my son, the coordinators promised to send a message to the board’s headquarters to notify them of the situation.

“My son returned from his school in Rivers State for this exam. I know how much I have spent; I feel like cursing those who have done this.

“Why should somebody give 24-hour notice for an exam? Why should the centre be changed within 24 hours?” the visibly angry parent queried.

Another candidate who gave her name as Chiamaka said she felt frustrated.

“I don’t really know what to say; I just feel frustrated,” she submitted.

JAMB had rescheduled the test for candidates in South East and Lagos after admitting there were errors in the results it released for the one taken in April.