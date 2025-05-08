Anambra: Soludo’s wife distributes digital educational materials to secondary schools to enhance learning

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Nonye Soludo has flagged off the distribution of instructional materials and digital tablets to primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

The materials also include books in all subject areas and all primary and secondary schools in the state are benefiting from the exercise.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mrs Soludo expressed the commitment of the state government to improve the quality of every child by providing the necessary tools needed in the schools.

She said: “Anambra’s education sector has grown into one of the most competitive in Nigeria. Our administration understands, first-hand, the inevitable place of quality education in building solid human capital productivity.

*At the core of our administration’s ‘Livable and Prosperous’ Anambra agenda, is the understanding that without a conscious approach to educational investments, we would have only set on a failed cause.

“What we’ve done today is a firmer dedication to building digital literacy and exposing our children to the best opportunities for teaching and learning.

“To the beneficiaries, to whom much is given, a lot more is expected.”

Already, the state Post Primary Schools Service Commission, has conducted capacity building training for 8115 newly recruited teachers as part of efforts to the quality of teaching, as directed by the governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo

Also, to ensure that every child in the state, irrespective of their state of origin, is in school to acquire knowledge and imbibe good character, officials of the Commission have gathered the out of school children across the state and enrolled them into schools, free of charge.

Records show that as at today, Anambra has the lowest out of school children in the country because of the friendly educational programmes of Governor Soludo.