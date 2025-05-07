Anambra: NSCDC deploys 1,531 personnel ahead of Tinubu’s Thursday visit

President Bola Tinubu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, says it has deployed 1,531 to beef up security ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Thursday.

Tinubu is expected in the state on a one-day working visit to inaugurate projects executed by the Anambra government.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Olatunde Maku, made the disclosure in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Edwin Okadigbo, in Awka on Wednesday.

Maku explained that the deployed personnel would provide security and surveillance around critical national, state and local government assets.

He also revealed that the personnel would be drawn from Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and Delta to reinforce security operations in the state.

The commandant noted that the command, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, had intensified covert surveillance and increased joint operations and confidence-building patrols within the state.

“The command has made robust security arrangements with sister security agencies to ensure a successful state visit of Mr President.

“Our personnel will be positioned in strategic locations, including the airport, bridges, government buildings, parks, markets, electricity substations and telecommunication facilities.

“They will also be at the Solution Fun City facilities and other sensitive locations across the state before, during and after the visit,” he said.

Maku reiterated that the personnel would serve as a human shield to prevent the crowd from obstructing the free movement of the President’s entourage along designated routes.

He added that they were also expected to assist with access control at specific locations.

He advised operatives to exhibit a high sense of responsibility, professionalism, civility and coordination, especially in synergy with sister security agencies.

He also advised members of the public to be law-abiding as they troop out en masse to welcome the president.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that projects expected to be inaugurated by the president include the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, New Government Lodge, New Presidential Lodge and the Emeka Anyaoku Centre, Unizik, Awka. (NAN)