AMVCA11: MultiChoice hosts sound coaching for young Filmmakers

By Efe Onodjae

As part of the buildup to the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa Magic and MultiChoice hosted Young Filmmakers’ Day, an initiative designed to mentor and celebrate the next generation of African storytellers.

This year’s edition focused on “Sound in Filmmaking,” featuring a masterclass facilitated by Shawn Butler, an acclaimed sound engineer and producer whose portfolio includes award-winning African and international productions.

The masterclass took place at MultiChoice headquarters in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The session covered practical microphone techniques, on-set professionalism, post-production workflows, and the critical role of audio in shaping cinematic meaning. Butler also highlighted the importance of cross-departmental collaboration.

Speaking at the masterclass, the Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, underscored the broader mission behind the event: “Young Filmmakers’ Day is more than just ticking a box. It’s about transferring lived experience. You can learn in a classroom, but real wisdom often comes from direct mentorship and shared challenges. That’s what today is about reminding young creatives that every element, especially sound, contributes to powerful storytelling.”

Drawing a historical parallel, Butler reminded the audience of audio’s foundational role in storytelling: “While visuals are crucial, before pictures, we listened to stories on the radio, where sound effects and other audio elements built the environment. Then sound came to movies. Now, globally, sound is recognized as ingenious.”

Addressing a key area for improvement in African filmmaking, Butler noted:

“From an outsider’s perspective, some of the issues we face aren’t in the visuals but in the sound. I need to address some of these things now. No one wants to watch a movie where the audio seems delayed. The sound must be synchronized. Footstep sounds need to match the action precisely.”

He went on to explain the fundamentals of location sound, describing it as: “The audio you capture on set the room tone, the dialogue, and sometimes even music and other necessary elements recorded on location.”

Butler emphasized the importance of involving sound directors early in the production process:

“When you’re a sound director on a production, you should be part of the production or location scout. Your input is valuable. Don’t let producers say they don’t need you, because they do just like they need the Director of Photography and other key crew. You’re the one who can identify potential sound issues at a location.”

He concluded with practical examples, such as managing generator noise and nearby trains, stressing the importance of proactive planning for sound.