I’ll go without payoff if Man Utd no longer want me – Amorim

Amorim

Ruben Amorim said if Manchester United no longer want him he will “go the next day” without compensation after his team’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time in Bilbao on Wednesday and United were unable to find a reply.

Defeat compounds a disastrous season for United, who will finish in their lowest league position since they were relegated in 1974.

An emotional Amorim told reporters he would stick to his guns despite a terrible run of results since he took over from the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss said he still believed in his ability to turn things around at Old Trafford but would walk if he was no longer wanted.

“If the board and the fans feel that I’m not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation,” he said.

“But I will not quit. I’m really confident on my job. And as you can see, I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”

Amorim refused to talk about the future, saying United needed to “deal with the loss and the pain of losing this match”.

“What I can say is that I think it was clear we were the better team but then we managed not to score again and that is really hard to win football matches but the guys tried everything to win the game,” he said.

“In the future we will have time to assess everything.”

United were within striking distance of the Champions League places when Amorim took over as manager but they are now 27 points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea.

“We need to understand that it is tough for a club like ours not to be in the Champions League,” he said.

“But we have to use the other side. If we have more time, we have more time to think, to work during the week and to be better in the Premier League. That will be our focus.”