Amaechi at 60: He’s a golden fish, an asset to my govt – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — FORMER President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, and transport minister for the two terms of his administration on the attainment of the milestone of 60 years.

The former president described Governor Amaechi as a “golden fish,” an asset to his administration.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying: “Amaechi shared with me the aspiration of

strengthening infrastructure, bridging the nation’s long-delayed gaps through the railway, a vital component, leading to its revival from a comatose state, completion of abandoned projects, turning them into major transit hubs, and initiating major ones across the country, some of which were driven to completion before he left office.

“The railway system which used to be the heartbeat of several towns and cities, killed and buried for decades opened a new chapter under his leadership, faithfully serving millions of Nigerians by increasing network capacity for passenger and freight services, helping to address demand, introducing new services and rolling stock, and improving safety.

“Under him, the nation witnessed a new era of railway infrastructure. I wish him and his family many happy years ahead.”