Alleged N4bn fraud: Judge’s suspension stalls EFCC’s case against ex-Gov. Obiano

The suspension of Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja stalled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s money laundering case against former Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) at its 108th meeting held between April 29 and April 30, suspended Justice Ekwo.

Although the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, in his May 18 press release, directed Justice M. G. Umar from Enugu Judicial Division to take over cases earlier presided over by Justice Ekwo, the new judge is yet to resume work.

A check at the court on Monday showed that sitting was yet to begin as directed by the CJ.

Obiano was Anambra governor between March 2014 and March 2022.

The former governor, in a nine-count charge, was alleged to have among others, misappropriated over N4 billion from the state’s treasury.

It would be recalled that the EFCC’s lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, led two witnesses in evidence in the trial of the ex-governor on Oct. 7, 2024.

A former commercial bank staff, Mr Ugochukwu Otubelu, had revealed how he managed the security vote account under Obiano’s government.

Otubelu, the 3rd prosecution witness (PW-3), said though he was with the bank between Nov. 2, 2008 and March 24, 2023, he said he is now a businessman.

He said that the signatories to the security vote account were the former Principal Secretary to the ex-governor, Willy Nwokoye, and the Accountant, Theophilus Nweze.

He said he interfaced with them mostly on daily and weekly basis in processing their transactions.

The PW-3, who admitted that funds from the security votes account went into six companies’ account, said the money did not go to the account holders.

The EFCC also called Hayatu Hadejia, a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator as PW-4.

Hadejia told the court that he is a businessman, who runs BDC companies.

He said he had five companies and was invited by the EFCC as part of its investigations into the financial activities of the government of ex-governor Obiano.

Another BDC Operator, Ayuba Tanko, on Nov. 13, 2024, said between April and December 2017, a total sum of N416 million was paid into a company’s account he used, by proxy, in the ongoing trial of Obiano.

Ayuba, who was PW-5, said the N416 million which was received in tranches, was given back as 1.137 million US dollars equivalent.

“I am a trader. I trade in forex exchange. I trade in USDs, Euros and pounce sterling.

“I do source for customers and I do exchange and collect commission,” he said.

The PW-5 said he used two companies; Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd for his business.

He said he was invited by the EFCC, through its Investigation Department, in 2023 and was questioned about Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd’s account domiciled in one of the commercial banks.

When the senior lawyer asked him how much he received at the period, the witness said: “Between April 2017 to December 2017, the total money I received at that period was 416 million in naira.

“And I gave a dollar equivalent as 1, 137, 000.00 US dollars,” he said.

Ayuba said besides this transaction, he did not do any other business with the Anambra government under Gov. Obiano.

Obiano’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, during cross examination, asked the PW-5 if he had ever had any dealing with the ex-governor directly, Ayuba said: “I did not deal directly with the defendant.”

The prosecution counsel also called three bankers, who gave their testimonies in the alleged money laundering charge.

NAN reports that the NJC slammed a one-year suspension without pay on three serving judicial officers, including a Justice of the Court of Appeal, for various acts of judicial misconduct.The disciplinary actions were among several key resolutions reached at the Council’s 108th meeting held on April 29 and 30, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Ogedengbe.

The NJC said Justice Jane E. Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division, was found guilty of breaching Rule 3 (5) of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

The council said, “Justice Jane E. Inyang was found to have abused his office by issuing inappropriate Ex parte Orders for the sale ofUdeme Esset’s petrol station and other businesses at the interlocutory stage of the case.

Similarly, Justice Ekwo was also suspended for one year without pay.

In addition, he was placed on the Council’s Watch List and barred from elevation for five years.

“complaints against Justice Ekwo arose from Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/184/2021, wherein His Lordship delivered a ruling in a pending application without hearing the parties,” the council said