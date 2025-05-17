Alleged $1m, £34,537 Fraud: EFCC presents first witness, Peter Okoye against ex-P-Square manager

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, May 16, 2025, presented its first prosecution witness, PW1, Peter Obumuneme Okoye,( a.k.a Mr P) against Jude Chigozie Okoye, elder brother and former Manager of Paul and Peter Okoye, before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement on the commission’s Facebook page.

Okoye is standing trial alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd., on a four-count charge bordering on alleged stealing to the tune of $1m and £34,537 .

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Bashir, the PW1 told the court that his brother’s wife, Ifeoma, owned 80 per cent of Northside Music Ltd, while Jude retained the remaining 20 percent shares.

He said: “ I went to the EFCC with my lawyer to submit the petition on January 22, 2024. I initially wrote Northside Music as the respondent. But upon various investigations carried out by the Commission, it was discovered that Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, is the owner of the company because she owes 80 per cent shares, while Jude retains the remaining 20 per cent.

“I submitted the petition and I never spoke to either Paul or Jude until early April in 2024 when the EFCC asked if my twin brother was involved and I said I did not know.

“The Commission discovered there were over 47 bank accounts used by Jude to receive royalties.”

He also told the court that though both Paul and Jude were later invited by the Commission, the latter was detained.

In his further evidence, he said: “Jude never denied that he committed the crime. However, my twin brother told me during a meeting at the EFCC office that our elder brother owns P-Square.

“Paul told me Jude owns 40 per cent, while the two of us owe 30 per cent each.

“Ifeoma was never part of our engagement and I was not aware when Northside Music was registered.

“Northside Music, according to my findings, was registered in 2015 and had been operating illegally two years prior to our break-up.”

The prosecution, thereafter, sought to tender the petition dated January 22, 2024.

There was no objection to its admissibility by the lead counsel to the defendants, Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN.

Earlier in the proceedings, the witness had told the court that he and his twin brother, Paul, started their music career in 1999.

He had also told the court that between 2005 and 2006, they floated a company, Northside Entertainment Ltd, where they were directors and shareholders.

He, however, said Jude was the sole signatory to the company’s three accounts domiciled in Eco Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Zenith Bank.

“ They were both Naira and Dollar accounts and Jude was the sole manager of all the accounts.

“In September 2017, P-Square broke up and we came back together in November 2021.

“Within the period, I never received any royalty paid into our company.

“Before we broke up in 2017, every royalty was being paid into Northside Entertainment Ltd., where the three of us were shareholders.

“We have two aggregators (streaming platforms that generate income): I-rocking.com and Free me digital, which I was aware of.

“When people play our songs on their mobile phones, it generates income: and so, we receive funds from these two aggregators prior to our split.”

The PW1, who said he went solo as Mr P after the group broke up and got a different manager, further told court that “ When we got back without him being our manager, I discovered a similar company was run by our brother known as Northside Music.

“I started seeing some discrepancies in the way royalties were sent to me and my twin brother . When I went for a tour in London, some individual approached us if we would like to sell our catalogs, but they needed to see the back-end.

“After so much attempt to get the back-end from Jude, I discovered that he had tampered with the original one, which made over seven companies to have a rethink of purchasing the catalogs.”

The case was adjourned till May 23 for continuation of trial.