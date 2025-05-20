All PDP Osun senators endorse Tinubu for 2027

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- ALL three Senators from Osun State elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

have unequivocally endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole and legitimate Presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The Senators did this under the aegis of Osun State Senators’ Caucus of the PDP.

In a joint statement signed yesterday in Abuja by Senator Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi, PDP, Osun West), Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla, PDP, Osun Central, and Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, PDP, Osun East, the Senators affirmed their unwavering support for President Tinubu’s continued leadership.

The decision of the Senators was sequel to a strategic meeting held yesterday where they unanimously declared their endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office come 2027.

The Senators who said they support the President’s transformative infrastructure projects and sound economic policies, which have already begun to yield tangible benefits most notably the significant reduction in food prices and marked improvements in national security, underscored their pride in representing a constituency that stands firmly behind President Tinubu’s visionary leadership.

They called on the President to sustain his relentless drive towards delivering even greater achievements for Nigeria’s future.

The statement read, “This overwhelming endorsement goes beyond mere symbolism; it is a clear reflection of genuine confidence and satisfaction with President Tinubu’s delivery of democratic dividends. There is no credible opposition within our ranks, the entire Osun Central stands resolutely united behind this historic decision.”