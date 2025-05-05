Alexander-Arnold: Leaving Liverpool is ‘hardest decision on my life’

Liverpool’s English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Liverpool on April 20. Photo by Darren Staples/AFP.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season, saying it was the “hardest decision” of his life ahead of a widely expected move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of June and the England right-back’s future had been the subject of intense debate throughout Liverpool’s charge to the Premier League title this season.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season,” the 26-year-old posted on X.

“This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Alexander-Arnold’s contract talks over a free transfer switch to Real are reported to be at an advanced stage.

He will depart as a Premier League champion after the Reds moved level with rivals Manchester United on a joint-record 20 English top-flight titles.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No. 20,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“This club has been my whole life — my whole world — for 20 years. From the academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever.

“I will forever be in debt to you all. My love for this club will never die.”

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold was one of three high-profile Reds players whose deals were due to run out at the end of the season — a contract saga that provided a continuous backdrop to Arne Slot’s first campaign in charge.

Top-scorer Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk signed new deals in recent weeks but Alexander-Arnold has opted to leave.

The defender made his senior debut in 2016 and has made 352 appearances for the Reds to date, scoring 23 goals and lifting multiple trophies including the 2019 Champions League and two Premier League crowns.

‘Gratitude’

Liverpool were reportedly willing to make Alexander-Arnold one of the highest-paid defenders in Premier League history in a bid to keep him.

But the lure of playing for Real alongside close friend and England team-mate Jude Bellingham proved impossible to resist.

Despite the snub, Liverpool paid tribute to Alexander-Arnold, who joined the club as a six-year-old.

“Alexander-Arnold will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success,” the club said in a statement.

In the same statement, Alexander-Arnold said he had “loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams”.

But he said he wanted a fresh challenge.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that,” he said.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, another Merseysider who graduated from the club’s youth academy, was the first Reds player to react to the news on social media.

“Thank you for everything brother. Legend. Good luck,” he wrote on Instagram.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, now playing for Ajax, also took to Instagram to salute Alexander-Arnold.

“What a journey! It’s been amazing to see you grow as a player and a person over the years,” he wrote.

“Thank you for everything and good luck with the next chapter. Just keep being you and challenging yourself everyday! The scouser in our team!”

Last month, Van Dijk said Alexander-Arnold would be remembered for “a lot of good things” even if he decided to leave Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold’s mooted move to Real Madrid has split Liverpool fans and pundits, with some believing he should have stayed to become a one-club legend.

His status is reflected in a mural that stands just metres from the club’s Anfield stadium, emblazoned with the quote: “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true.”

Alexander-Arnold played in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool have three league fixtures left this season, giving Alexander-Arnold a chance to say a long goodbye before the final game against Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 25.

Slot’s side will also take part in a parade through Liverpool with the Premier League trophy on May 26.

