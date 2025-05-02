Akpoti-Uduaghan is guided by patriotic commitment – North Central women

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

North Central Women on Friday criticized Prof Mgbeke, dismissing her recent remarks about the representative of Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as mad imaginings, deception and fantasy.

They also described the remarks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South Organizing Secretary, Mr. Blessing Agbomhere, as banal and irrelevant.

‘’It is amazing that male politicians in Nigeria are resorting to dishonest tactics to fight women’’

The women in a statement in Abuja criticized the leadership of the Senate for placing Nigeria in a dilemma.

‘’The six-month suspension is raised in almost all the news media in the world’’

They urged the senate leadership to save Nigeria from ignominy.

Specifically, the women praised Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for not allowing anyone to make her an emotional client in the country.

They also applauded her for playing a major role in the national history of Nigeria.

The statement issued by the Chairperson of North Central Women Front (NCWF), Mrs. Mary Adamu emphasized Akpoti-Uduaghan’s unflagging commitment to improvement of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The women scolded the spokesperson of Executive Watch Dog, Mr. Fidelis Ella for advertising his ignorance.

The women of repute and experience branded Dr Sandra Duru (Mgbeke), Ella and Agbomhere parrots and bootlickers of anti-democratic forces.

‘’Unstable people can destroy anybody for a political appointment, contract and petty cash”

The women further dismissed allegations of malicious agenda, dirty game of propaganda and destruction.

They described the plot to dismantle Yoruba Government, destabilize the national structure and halt the country from moving forward as a foolish talk.

‘’Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is guided by patriotic commitment’’

The women urged sympathizers of the Senate President and a former ministerial nominee not to lead Nigeria to confusion.

The statement denounced intolerance, lies, perversion of truth and crazy ideas.