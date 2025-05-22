Akpabio Vs Natasha: Police arrest whistleblower, Akuwudike

A journalist and media activist, Maazi Obinna Oparaku Akuwudike, has been arrested by the Nigerian police.

Obinna was reportedly arrested at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State, in what sources believe is connected to a recent explosive interview he granted to journalist Adeola Fayehun on her YouTube channel.

During the interview, Obinna revealed that Sandra Duru, also known as Prof Mgbeke, paid him a significant sum of money to produce defamatory content aimed at discrediting Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Obinna, who clarified his initial engagement with Duru as a standard media production contract, said he became uncomfortable with the assignment after discovering inconsistencies in her claims.

“I received money for producing videos but grew concerned after noticing inconsistencies in Duru’s public statements,” he said.

He explained that after hearing certain controversial remarks made by Duru during a livestream, he decided to publicly withdraw from the assignment and expose what he described as fabricated lies against Senator Natasha.

“All the claims made against Senator Natasha were false and part of a broader smear campaign,” he asserted.

Obinna’s arrest has sparked concerns of a wider conspiracy, with speculation that it may be aimed at silencing a key whistleblower in the alleged smear campaign against Senator Natasha, who had previously accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Observers fear the arrest could be politically motivated and an attempt to intimidate voices speaking out against powerful figures.

Police Respond

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, he is confirming a case we are investigating. Initially, he was the complainant in the matter. But then he posted another video on social media which resulted in a defamation of character against one Sandra Duru,” the spokesperson said.

“We served him an invitation and asked him to come and explain the things he had said. He did not report on time. In fact, he refused to report, and then we arrested him. But there is no cause for alarm. We are going to carry out a diligent investigation, and at the end of the day, justice will be served.”