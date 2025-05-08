Akpabio/Ogban, a big lesson

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The issue that has transpired between President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Professor Peter Ogban, a Returning Officer, since the 2019 Senatorial Election in Akwa Ibom State, is a big lesson for those who, for a mess of pottage, will readily mortgage their reputations and those of their families.

Ogban, a Professor of Soil Science at the University of Calabar, falsified the results from Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas with the intention of upturning the victory of Chief Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, reportedly in favour of Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was seeking re-election for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District on February 23, 2019.

In a rare display of resolve, courage and patriotism, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, who led the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in conducting the election not only thwarted efforts to overturn the election, he also put Ogban in the dock.

The professor was convicted by Justice Augustine Odokwo of the Akwa Ibom State High Court and sent to prison for three years. The intense pressure that Igini experienced while soldiering to do the right thing as required of him forced him to call a press conference and announce his resignation from the INEC in 2022. The Court of Appeal in Calabar has just upheld Ogban’s conviction.

While Ogban faced his music in court, Senator Akpabio continued to deny asking him to rig the election for him. If this was true, why did the old academic risk his reputation, career and freedom to commit heinous electoral offences for Akpabio? The Senator has continued to deny any links with Ogban.

Following the Appeal Court’s confirmation of Ogban’s sentence, Akpabio’s media office even claimed he was a victim of rigging the 2019 election. “He is vindicated that the perpetrators of the electoral fraud are being brought to justice…in due time we believe all conspirators will be brought to justice, either through the Judiciary or divine intervention”.

The offence that Ogban was convicted for is the norm, not exception in our democracy of these days. Many who do the very same thing go scot-free or even get appointed to juicier offices as reward for loyalty. But Igini made all the difference.

While the beneficiary of the rigging remains a matter of contention, Ogban’s reputation is in tatters, and the stigma will haunt him beyond his grave. Whatever he has achieved as an academic no longer matters.

Politicians will always abandon you to your fate when things go awry. Integrity is a convertible currency.

Those who lose theirs have nothing.