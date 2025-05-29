Akpabio names Bayelsa Senator, Konbowei, SSDC Chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Senate President Godswill Akpabio has named the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr Benson Friday Konbowei as Chairman of the Standing Committee on South-South Development Commission.

The appointment of Konbowei, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, follows a career that started in business and then transitioned into politics, where he held various positions including Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council and Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The former Secretary to the Bayelsa state Government was elected Senator in 2023.

While Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong was appointed vice chairman, others of the 12-member committee include Senators Onowakpo Thomas Joel, Benson Friday Agadaga, Neda Bernards Imasuen, Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, Samson Ekong, Samaila Dahuwa Kaila, Mustapha Musa, Patrick Ndubueze, Idiat Oluranti Adebule and Mustapha Saliu.

Konbowei started his pilot cal journey as a Councillor in 1992 and has been on the political terrain since then, including being a three-time member of the state Assembly.