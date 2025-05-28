AI Solution:  How ProjKonnect helps African professionals attain global ambition

By Juliet Umeh

A new era of career transformation for young African professionals has begun as edutech firm, ProjKonnect, officially launches operations.

With a mission to bridge the gap between education and employability, the company is introducing cutting-edge, AI-powered services tailored to equip emerging talent with the skills, insights, and support needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

As part of its corporate evolution, the company’s founder, Mr. Paul Ojo, has transitioned into a non-executive advisory role to strengthen the organisation’s corporate governance. The core management team will now oversee the operational execution of the company’s overarching mission.

Ojo explained that the leadership restructuring underscores its commitment to upscaling its operational standards, ensuring the delivery of tailored AI-powered services aimed at transforming the careers of young African professionals.

He said: “The vision has always been about building systems that outlast individuals. By empowering the management team and trusted consulting partners to take full charge of the firm’s operational responsibilities, we are ensuring that ProjKonnect continues to thrive, innovate, and deliver value to African learners and institutions.”

Also commenting on the organisational changes, Product and Operations Manager at the company, Mr. Tope Onigbinde said the strategic restructuring is designed to decentralise access to knowledge and drive digital transformation across the African continent.

Onigbinde said: “Our work at ProjKonnect is to transform education into tangible opportunities for our growing youthful population. This reinforces our core mission, to reimagine education as a powerful engine for socioeconomic advancement across Africa.

“Our goal is to equip students with the tools to learn meaningfully, earn sustainably, and innovate ethically. “Through our AI-driven SmartPlans, experiential real-world projects, and structured startup incubation processes, we aim to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience to raise a generation of African changemakers,” he said.

ProjKonnect is an innovative e-learning platform leveraging high-powered digital technologies to improve educational accessibility for African youth. The platform also serves as a viable pipeline for the acquisition of valuable technical and professional skills.