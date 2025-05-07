AI can aid service delivery — Customs CG

Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi

Customs Comptroller-General, Wale Adeniyi, has said adoption of Artificial Intelligence, AI, could aid service delivery in governance.

The CG stated this in a paper he delivered at the 7h convocation lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Lagos, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Public Governance: Transforming Society Through Intelligence System.”

For those in importation business, he said AI could benefit importers, Customs officers and other stakeholders in the maritime sector, adding that it would help to predict the classification of impending imports for both Customs officers and importers.

According to him, AI will also limit the time spent on complex classifications to within seconds or minutes.

He said: “AI is enhancing government operations and fundamentally reshaping the architecture of public governance itself, creating both unprecedented opportunities and challenges that demand new frameworks of journalistic coverage and accountability.

“Intelligent government now positions AI capabilities and public value creation as inseparable components of contemporary public administration. It recognises AI as a tool to be deployed as well as a transformative force.

“It is creating ‘AI tensions’ related to balancing efficiency with equity, centralisation with democratic participation, and innovation with stability in new dimensions and urgency.”