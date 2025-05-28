AfDB: How we grew bank’s capital from $93bn to $318bn in 10 years — Adesina

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

— AfDB Scores 98.8% on Global Transparency Index in 2024

— Bank Impacted Over 565 Million People

— Adesina Pays Tribute to Jonathan, Buhari, Obasanjo, Okonjo-Iweala, Others

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire — Outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has reflected on his decade-long leadership of the institution, highlighting a remarkable growth in the Bank’s capital from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion in 2025.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the AfDB’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Dr. Adesina said, “I earnestly gave Africa my heart, my mind, and my all. I fought for what I believed was in Africa’s best interest, every single day and at every turn.”

“When I was first elected in 2015, the Bank’s capital stood at $93 billion. Today, it has grown to $318 billion,” he stated. “This expansion enabled unprecedented financial support to African countries, with $102 billion in approvals over the past 10 years — accounting for 46% of all approvals since the Bank’s inception in 1964.”

Dr. Adesina noted that the Bank disbursed $59 billion during his tenure, nearly half of all disbursements in AfDB’s history. “These are not just numbers. They represent transformative impacts across Africa,” he said.

He emphasized that the Bank positively impacted over 565 million lives, including:

28 million people gaining access to electricity

104 million with improved food security

121 million with better transport access

128 million accessing improved health services

67 million with ICT access

63 million with access to drinking water

34 million with improved sanitation

Transparency and Global Recognition

Dr. Adesina celebrated the Bank’s top ranking as the most transparent multilateral financial institution globally, with a 98.8% score in the 2024 Global Transparency Index. The Bank also achieved its highest income ever in its 60-year history in 2024 and was named the Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the World by Global Finance.

$225 billion in investment interests mobilized through the African Investment Forum since 2018

Strong support to the African Union, AfCFTA, and Africa CDC, including over $55 million in funding

$4 billion mobilized for clean cooking through the Africa Clean Cooking Summit

Launched AGIA, backed by the G7, to raise $10 billion for climate-resilient infrastructure

$2.5 billion approved through AFAWA to support over 24,000 women-owned businesses

Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks launched to support youth-driven wealth creation

“In Nigeria, we are developing Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in 8 states and the FCT, with $2.9 billion mobilized to expand to 28 more states,” Adesina revealed. He also noted debt relief efforts for countries under sanctions, like Somalia and Sudan, and significant agricultural progress in Sudan through AfDB’s TAAT program.

Dr. Adesina expressed heartfelt appreciation to Nigeria and the leaders who supported his two-term presidency:

“I owe my deepest gratitude to President Goodluck Jonathan, who nominated me in 2015, and President Muhammadu Buhari, who backed my re-election. I thank President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their continued support, including the recent $500 million replenishment of the Nigeria Trust Fund.”

He also extended appreciation to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister who championed his 2015 nomination.

As his tenure draws to a close, Dr. Adesina concluded, “May the good Lord continue to rain His blessings on all our 81 shareholder countries. I gave my all for Africa — and it was my greatest honour.”