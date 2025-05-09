AEDC staff brutally murdered in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Tension has gripped the Tudun Kauri area of Lafia, Nasarawa State, following the brutal murder of a 37-year-old man, Yusuf Ibrahim Kasimu, believed to have been killed by suspected assassins late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, close to the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS) premises, sending shockwaves through the community.

Eyewitnesses reported that the deceased, an employee of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), was found face-down in a pool of blood with severe head injuries.

Sources suggest that he may have been attacked by individuals he attempted to help, who allegedly assaulted him and fled with his motorcycle.

His identity remained unknown until his relatives arrived at the scene and confirmed it was Yusuf.

Speaking to reporters, his uncle, Umaru Kasimu, condemned the killing and urged security agencies to act swiftly in tracking down the perpetrators. “This is a tragic and senseless loss. We demand justice,” he said.

The recent surge in killings within Lafia and its environs has sparked renewed calls for stronger security measures in the area.