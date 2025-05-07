Advanced Concrete Technologies wins award for contribution to local manufacturing

Advanced Concrete Technologies (ACT), the exclusive representative of COSTARCHEM Nigeria, the manufacturing arm of the global construction chemicals brand, has been awarded the prestigious Made-in-Nigeria Excellence Award for its outstanding commitment to indigenous manufacturing and growing impact on Nigeria’s real sector.

For over 15 years, ACT has ably represented COSTARCHEM Nigeria in the local market, driving forward innovation, value addition, and technical excellence in construction chemical solutions made on Nigerian soil.

Presented by The Business Executive Group, the award recognizes enterprises that exemplify local content leadership through raw material sourcing, innovative product development, sustainable packaging, efficient logistics, and sound corporate governance. ACT was selected through a multi-phase evaluation process, which included third-party nominations, background verifications, and a final assessment by a 12-member expert jury.

The award was formally presented during a high-profile gala held at The Colossus Hotel, Lagos, attended by senior government officials, industry leaders, and media representatives.

Dr. Anthony Ajulo, Managing Partner at ACT, said:”This award is a strong endorsement of our long-term investment in local innovation and production. At a time when Nigeria urgently needs industrial self-reliance, we are proud to champion homegrown manufacturing capacity through our partnership with COSTARCHEM Nigeria.”

He added: “By sourcing raw materials locally, fostering technical knowledge transfer, and maintaining world-class standards, we have built a brand that proves Nigerian products can lead globally.”

Dr. Collins Balogun, also a Managing Partner, commented: “From the outset, our mission has been to develop construction solutions that are proudly Nigerian. This award validates the countless hours our team has dedicated to quality, innovation, and customer service.”

He continued: “More than recognition, this award inspires us to deepen our impact, by expanding our footprint, creating jobs, and scaling our manufacturing reach across West Africa.”

Advanced Concrete Technologies, through its enduring partnership with COSTARCHEM Nigeria, continues to lead Nigeria’s construction chemicals industry, drivingeconomic diversification, industrial growth, and local content excellence.