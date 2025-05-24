Adeyanju blasts Obi, Obidients over attack on Sowore

Adeyanju

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, Saturday night, knocked the ex-presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, and his supporters popularly called ‘Obidients’ over attack on the former presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Omoleye Sowore.

In a statement signed by Adeyanju and made available to Vanguard, he said the attacks to disable Sowore’s Facebook page are undemocratic and meant to silence opposing voices.

He said: “It is disappointing that Peter Obi’s supporters, known as the Obidient group, ganged up to report Omoyele Sowore’s Facebook page simply because he keeps speaking the truth about their candidate.

“This shameful move led to the disabling of Sowore’s page. This is not democracy. If you truly want a better Nigeria, you don’t silence opposing voices.

“Let’s be honest: Obi’s time as Anambra governor was full of failures. Doctors went on strike, education suffered, and he refused to hold local government elections.

“The killings of MASSOB members under his watch remain unresolved. Yet his supporters work hard to paint him as a saint.

“He moved from APGA to PDP, where he ran with Atiku, then to Labour Party, showing he has no clear ideology. The PDP he served in helped ruin Nigeria.

“Sowore has always stood for truth and justice. These attacks by Obidient supporters supported and sanctioned by Peter Obi himself are aimed to hide the truth.”

However, he added that “Nobody hates Peter Obi, what we oppose are the lies and image-washing by his followers. We won’t let politics become a cult. Nigeria deserves truth and accountability.”