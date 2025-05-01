Adeyanju asks ICPC to arrest, prosecute those behind N71.2bn student loan fraud

Deji Adeyanju

Nigerian lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in the alleged mismanagement of N71.2bn in student loan funds.

The activist urged the anti-graft agency to stop acting powerless against ‘looters in power.’

In a statement released on Thursday, Adeyanju described the mismanagement of the student loan fund as a gross betrayal of the public trust in young Nigerians.

He said, “I am deeply disappointed and alarmed by the recent revelations of a N71.2 billion discrepancy in the disbursement of student loans under the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“At a time when millions of Nigerian students struggle to afford quality education, the alleged mismanagement of such a critical fund is not only unacceptable but also a gross betrayal of public trust and the hopes of young people across the country.

“I commend the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for swiftly launching an investigation into this matter. The steps taken so far are commendable and must continue until the truth is fully uncovered.”

Therefore, the lawyer urged the ICPC to take all necessary steps to identify all individuals or institutions involved in this shameful act.

“Those found culpable must be prosecuted and made to face the full weight of the law. It is only through decisive action and justice that we can restore public confidence in the student loan scheme and ensure such a disgraceful breach never happens again,” he said.