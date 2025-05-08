Adeleke commissions three fire-fighting trucks to aid emergency services

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday commissioned three new firefighting trucks to tackle emergency fire incidents across the state.

The governor said the three new trucks brings to seven, numbers of fire fighting trucks purchased by his administration since assumption of office over two years ago.

Speaking at the commissioning of the trucks and firefighting equipment for firemen at the fire department head office in Osogbo, the governor said the target was to strengthen fire safety and emergency response services in the state.

His words, “We have so far procured seven (7) modern fire trucks and one (1) water tanker to significantly boost our emergency response capacity. In addition, we have supplied essential firefighting equipment, including protective gears to ensure our brave officers are well-equipped, well-prepared, and adequately protected in the line of duty. We have also prioritized the training of our fire officers so they can respond to emergencies with professionalism and efficiency.

“The commissioning of these additional three (3) fire trucks underscores our administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property. These assets will greatly improve the responsiveness and efficiency of our fire service, giving our citizens peace of mind and renewed confidence in the system.

“However, beyond procurement, I must emphasize the importance of proper management and regular maintenance of these fire trucks. These trucks must be kept in optimal condition to ensure their longevity and reliability”.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdrulrasheed Adegbite disclosed that Governor Adeleke’s commitment to general welfare of the prompted his decision to purchase fire fighting trucks and equipment for the first time in over 14 years.

“It is not an overstatement to conclude that this administration has made a remarkable milestone in the history of the State in the various provision of infrastructure in almost all the sectors. It should be noted that Osun State Fire Service has been using the old Fire tenders inherited from the old Oyo State. The only administration that procured fire tender was Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s led administration while Rauf Aregbesola just carried out repairs.

“However, it should be noted that His Excellency is not only providing Fire Tender but also simultaneously providing Fire Fighting equipment and accessories including protective gadgets to safeguard the Fire Fighters, regular training and retraining of fire fighters”, he added.