Adebayo celebrates Chimaroke Nnamani at 65

A Lead Advocate of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and former spokesperson at the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, Comrade Adeboye Adebayo has made Commentary over Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s new age.

In his goowill message, Adebayo join other well-meaning Nigerians, especially those who understand the true meaning of loyalty, patriotism, and purposeful leadership, to celebrate the former Governor of Enugu State whom he said has earned his place in the pantheon of national icons.

According to Adebayo, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani is a trailblazing legislator, and proud son of Nigeria; a Leader Of courage, vision and unwavering loyalty.

“My path crossed with that of this phenomenal leader through no other than the fearless and faithful Dr. Josef Onoh, a man I hold in high esteem, and to whom I remain grateful for the opportunity to be mentored by such a giant in the political space.

Dr. Onoh didn’t just introduce me to Senator Nnamani; he opened a door to a relationship filled with i sight, fatherly warmth, inspiration, and strategic wisdom.

“For that, I say thank you, Dr. Onoh, for gifting me access to such a reservoir of knowledge and leadership. But beyond what Senator Nnamani represents to me personally, I must use this special occasion to appreciate him for the incredible love and unshaken support he has always shown to Dr. Josef Onoh, through every stage of his political journey.

Your unflinching loyalty to him, your belief in his convictions, and the platform you offered him to grow, serve, and lead have not gone unnoticed. You have shown the world that leadership is not only about power, but about raising others, standing by them, and backing them up when it matters most.

One of the most defining moments in recent Nigerian political history was the 2023 presidential election; a time when it was politically dangerous in certain quarters to publicly associate with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Southeast.

But true to your character and courage, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani stood tall, firm, and unapologetically with President Tinubu, declaring your support without blinking, without flinching; even at the risk of your own political fortune.

You believed in the vision of Renewed Hope, in the competence and capacity of President Tinubu, and you defended that belief with dignity and sacrifice.

Alongside Dr. Josef Onoh, you braved the storm of hostilities, endured unfounded criticisms, and fought for the truth.

Your principled stand cost you your senatorial re-election, but you wore that loss like a badge of honor, as a patriot who chose nation over self, truth over trend, and legacy over politics.

History will remember you as a bold patriot, a bridge builder, and a man whose convictions never wavered in the face of adversity. You are a rare breed in our political space, one whose words match his actions, and whose loyalty is forged not in convenience but in conscience.

As you celebrate 65 glorious years today, I pray that God will grant you continued good health, peace of mind, renewed strength, and divine protection. May your family be surrounded by grace and joy, and may your days be filled with the fulfillment of seeing Nigeria rise, as you’ve always dreamed.”