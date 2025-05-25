ADC’s coalition talks to conclude within two weeks — Nwosu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, has assured supporters and stakeholders that ongoing coalition talks aimed at producing a formidable political platform for the 2027 presidential election will be concluded within the next one to two weeks.

In an interview on Sunday, Dr. Nwosu disclosed that the ADC had already been adopted as the preferred platform by a broad coalition of civil society groups, political stakeholders, and citizens determined to challenge the current political structure and deliver transformational leadership.

He revealed that various committees established by the ADC have been engaging key political figures, opposition parties, and civil society groups. A final meeting to seal the coalition agreement is expected to take place soon.

“ADC started this process over 16 months ago,” Nwosu said. “We understood early on that beyond political rhetoric, we needed to engage the grassroots. The state of the nation demands either a citizen’s revolt or a patriotic coalition — and the latter is what we have chosen to champion.”

According to him, the ADC was chosen by several groups and individuals long before coalition-building became a trending idea. He emphasized that the party’s politics is rooted in transformation and inclusive governance.

He explained that the coalition’s consultative efforts are being coordinated on three fronts: civil society engagement, political party alignment, and stakeholder dialogue. Deputy National Chairmen Dr. Bamidele Jamilu Jade and Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad are leading engagement with political actors and party stakeholders, respectively.

Dr. Nwosu revealed that the ADC committees have already met with key political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

“These meetings covered nearly everyone who contested the 2023 presidency, either as aspirants or candidates,” he said, stressing that the coalition is urging all involved to prioritize national interest over ethnic or religious sentiments.

Speaking on the future of leadership within the ADC, Nwosu announced his intention to step down soon, after leading the party for over two decades. He, however, warned against opportunistic politicians seeking to use the party merely as a platform to win elections and abandon it afterward.

“At our summit in Arewa House, Kaduna, we made it clear: ADC is not a ‘molue’—a multipurpose vehicle for temporary political convenience,” he stated. “Parties that operate that way end up being the weakest links in our democratic system, and weak parties cannot produce transformational leaders.”

On the question of zoning the presidency for 2027, Nwosu said discussions were still ongoing and that it was premature to make any pronouncements. However, he acknowledged that youth groups from both the North and South have made compelling arguments based on equity and balance.

“Some youth told us, ‘You say it’s the South’s turn, but since 1999, the South has had 17 years in power, the North just 11. If Tinubu completes his first term and another Southerner takes over, that gap widens,’” Nwosu shared. “It’s conversations like these that show the need to de-emphasize ethnic and regional divides.”

He pointed out that, unlike most parties, the ADC does not divide leadership roles by region but by function. “In ADC, we don’t use titles like Deputy Chairman (North) or Deputy Chairman (South). Our structure is designed to eliminate the very dichotomies that have held us back as a country,” he explained.

Dr. Nwosu concluded by saying that the coalition will stay true to democratic values, urging all partners to focus on a shared vision for a reformed and equitable Nigeria.