Adaka Boro’s Day: Ijaw Youths demand Fubara’s reinstatement

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Ijaw Youth Council IYC on Thursday declared that its patience was fast thinning out following the continued emergency rule in Rivers State, urging President Bola Tinubu to immediately restore democracy in the state and reinstate the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the IYC, Ijaw people and indeed all lovers of democracy are deeply concerned about the appointment of a sole administrator in the State.

Tinubu had in March declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the reported blowing up of some oil installations due to the protracted political crisis between the Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike and Fubara.

The president went on to appoint a retired Naval Chief, Ibok Ette Ibas as Sole Administrator.

However, speaking at an event marking the 57th Adaka Boro Day celebration with the them; ‘‘Ijaw Nation Strength: A Pathway for Unity and Solidarity’’, IYC President, Dr Theophilus Alaye urged the president to restore the people’s mandate to Fubara.

He said; “We appeal to Your Excellency to please restore full democratic governance in the state by restoring the executive’ power of the people’s governor, His Excellency, Sir Sim Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, and the State House of Assembly.

“The people of Rivers state deserve lawful governance that will give the people the needed dividends of democracy and continuity of people-oriented development.

“Mr President, sir, you are a true democrat and your intention for Rivers people is genuine. However, removing our governor is not the step the people of Rivers state expected from a true democrat like you and as such the people of Rivers state are still in shock.

“You know the majority of our people are an emotional group of people and we cannot pacify them for too long in respect of the situation here in Rivers state and we are running out of patience as the people cannot sit and watch an unknown entity, unknown to our constitutional democracy, occupy our Government House.

“Mr President, sir, we acknowledge the peace process you have initiated and we thank you for that. This alone has shown that you truly have genuine intention for sustaining peace in Rivers state. However, as believers of democracy, we want a speedy restoration of Rivers state back to the government of the people.”

Alaye also noted that while the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP has been instrumental in sustaining peace and rehabilitating ex-agitators across the Niger Delta the current funding level is inadequate to meet the growing demands of reintegration, educational training, and empowerment of beneficiaries.

He requested an increase in the annual budgetary allocation to the PAP to ensure its objectives are fully achieved.

While appealing to the President for a new window to absorb more agitators in the Niger Delta region particularly the Ijaw nationality into the PAP, Alaye also called for the removal of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC from the Treasury Single Account TSA.

“This will enable the NDDC to initiate and deliver more impactful signature projects that will directly benefit our oil-producing communities,” he stated.

The council pointed out that the East-West Road remained a lifeline to the economy of the Niger Delta and the entire South-South region, saying Its incomplete state continues to endanger lives and hamper development.

“We urge the Federal Government to prioritize and fast-track the immediate completion of this critical infrastructure,” he said.