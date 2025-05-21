Actress Monalisa Stephen burial date announced

Family of the late actress Monalisa Stephen has announced she will be buried Thursday, May 22, 2025.

A statement posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday noted that the private interment would begin at noon.

“We lay our beloved Monalisa Ayobami Stephen to rest this Thursday, May 22nd, 2025.

“In honor of her wishes and the family’s, this will be a private ceremony. We ask for continued prayers and respect for her memory during this time. Forever in our hearts,” the statement said.

Monalisa died in Lagos on May 13 after reportedly battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, broke the news of her death through a post on his Instagram page.

“Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead. She died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul,” he wrote.

Monalisa was known for her opinions on body image, mental health, and self-love, often sparking heated debates online.