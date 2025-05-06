ACPN hails Soludo’s healthcare reforms, demands action on fake drugs, electoral discipline

Gov Soludo

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has commended Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo for his sweeping reforms in the state’s pharmaceutical sector, including the development of a Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) and the creation of a pharmaceutical industrial hub, describing the initiatives as “visionary and unprecedented.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC)meeting, which was attended by representatives from 21 state branches, the ACPN praised the Anambra government’s “bold strides” in aligning with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, NDDG, by relocating drug operators from the Headbridge Market to the new CWC in Oba.

“We are deeply impressed by the speed and quality of work ongoing at the Oba site. This is a model worth replicating across Nigeria,” Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, National Chairman of ACPN, said.

The NEC further commended the state’s initiative to dedicate large hectares of land in Ogboji for a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, stating that such infrastructure would “boost industrialisation and support local drug production.”

In an unprecedented move praised by the pharmacists’ body, the Soludo administration also appointed two pharmacists into high-ranking government positions Pharm. Pauly Onyeka as Commissioner for Housing, and Pharm. Godwin Nnadozie as Special Adviser on Pharmaceuticals and Medicals.

“These appointments are not only exemplary but trail-blazing. They reflect a deep appreciation of the strategic role pharmacists can play in policy development and health system strengthening,” said Pharm. Omokhafe Ashore, the National Secretary.

NEC also lauded the performance of Pharm. Chisom Uchem who heads the Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHDA), describing her leadership as transformative. Under her tenure, the ASPHDA has been adjudged the best-performing Primary Care Development Agency in Nigeria.

The ACPN NEC called on the Anambra government to roll out community pharmacy-based public health programs, leveraging pharmacists’ grassroots presence. It also urged the deployment of digital pharmaceutical care and supply chain systems, stressing the need for enhanced regulatory frameworks to eliminate fake and counterfeit drugs.

“Funding and strengthening the State Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Drugs will be a game-changer in sanitising the drug market,” the NEC noted.

It further demanded the passage of the Drug Management Agency (DMA) Bill into law, asserting that states that have implemented the DMA structure have witnessed improved drug quality assurance, availability, and enhanced internally generated revenue.

Beyond policy discussions, the NEC tackled internal party issues. It expressed concern over electoral indiscipline in some branches, particularly the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch. After reviewing compliance failures by the immediate past leadership of the ACPN FCT, the NEC ordered sweeping disciplinary actions.

“All pharmacists currently parading themselves as the FCT ACPN Executive Committee members, along with those who enabled their unconstitutional emergence, are to face disciplinary proceedings and be referred to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN),” the NEC directed.

In addition, the NEC announced the reinforcement of the Caretaker Committee overseeing the FCT branch with two NEC members, and the immediate suspension of the FCT’s hosting rights for the 2026 ACPN National Conference.

To streamline operations across state branches, the NEC mandated all branches to submit their byelaws to the national secretariat within two months for alignment with the ACPN Constitution, and also approved ongoing constitutional amendments which will be presented at the National Conference in July.

The NEC expressed deep appreciation to Governor Soludo, the Anambra State Government, and the people of the state for the logistical and financial support provided toward hosting the upcoming July conference.

“The level of hospitality and cooperation from the people of Anambra State is highly commendable. We are optimistic about the success of the forthcoming conference,” Pharm. Ezeh said.