Abuja pastor, 3 others arrested as police bust child trafficking syndicate

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja have busted a child trafficking syndicate and arrested a Pastor and three accomplices including his brother as they attempted to traffic two children out of the FCT before they were apprehended and the children rescued

FCT Police Command said the arrest of the Pastor followed “a distress call received by the Gwagwalada Police Area Command from officials of Wazobia Motor Park, Gwagwalada, at about 2 am on 24th May 2025, reporting a male exhibiting suspicious behavior while attempting to travel with a young child.”

“Acting swiftly, a Police Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the scene, where one Israel Ajah was arrested while attempting to board a vehicle to Owerri, Imo State, with a 7-year-old boy in his custody,” a statement by the command said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the child was handed over to the suspect by his elder brother, one Rev. Pastor Prince Bassey Ajah, the Pastor and General Overseer (Daddy G.O.) of “Wells of Salvation” Church located in Byazhin Across.

“Pastor Prince Ajah was promptly arrested alongside two other accomplices identified as Nancy Atoo and Deaconess Vera Duru.

“A search conducted at the residence of Nancy Atoo led to the rescue of a second victim, a 4-year-old girl identified only as “Mercy”, a name given to her by the suspect.

“No documentation or identifying information was found for the child, who is currently in protective custody as efforts are underway to trace her biological family.

“Muktar has since been reunited been reunited with his family.

‘Further investigation revealed that both children were being trafficked to Owerri for sale.

“The suspects confessed that Muktar Hassan was to be sold for ₦1.2 million through arrangements facilitated by Deaconess Vera Duru.

‘The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale commended the vigilance and prompt response of officials at Wazobia Motor Park.

“He also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and avoid sending underage children on errands alone.

“FCT residents are enjoined to always report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, or 07057337653.”