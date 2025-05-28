Abductors of 3 church members in Ondo demand N15m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Abductors of the three members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, have reportedly demanded a N15million ransom for their release.

Recall that the church members were abducted Monday evening while returning from Bible Study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese community.

A family source told newsmen that the abductors have opened line of communication with the family and the leadership of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

The source said: “Yes, they have contacted us and have demanded for a ransom of N5 million per victim.

“We are raising money from well wishes and church members to be able to pay the ransom.”

Meanwhile, the church leaders have organised prayer warriors to intercede for the release of the kidnapped church members.

A source in the church, who confirmed the development said: “We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.”

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Ayanlade said that police detectives were already combing the forest to locate and secure their release.

According to him, “I can confirm to you that there is an issue of kidnapping but I cannot confirm the number of the victims for now,”

He noted that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the culprits and bring the situation under control.