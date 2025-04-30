A Workers Day in FIRS with a difference

Adedeji

By Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi

Another Workers Day is unto us, and it’s a good time to ask ourselves some questions. What does this day mean to Nigerian workers? Is it just about sharing posters and saying “well done” online, or is it a time to look closely at what has changed in our workplaces? Are workers better off today than they were last year or the previous? Are they seen, heard, and treated with respect? These are the questions, especially for those in positions of leadership.

Staff at the Federal Inland Revenue Service under the leadership of Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman, across the country are not just celebrating the day for its own sake. There is a genuine reason to celebrate. Thousands of these workers are coming together in appreciation of a work environment that is safer, more supportive, and far more rewarding than it used to be. People are not just showing up to do their jobs; they are showing up with purpose, pride, and a sense of belonging.

For 70 years, FIRS held on to the same tradition. Celebrations were routine and staff progression was a tough, tiring journey. Promotions came with fear, not hope. It was a system that drained more than it rewarded. But last year, everything changed. We saw something different. For the first time in decades, staff could experience better. Dr. Zacch brought about the much-needed change, a new era. He introduced a performance-based system that made promotion fair and easy. People finally felt seen.

That one decision has reshaped the workplace. Staff now carry themselves with confidence and pride. There is a renewed sense of purpose in how they work, and it is no longer just about fulfilling a role. The atmosphere across FIRS offices reflects this change. People contribute more and believe in what they do because leadership has finally prioritized their well-being and ensured they are rewarded for their hard work. Workers are seeing the results of their efforts in improved take-home and thoughtful policies that make life more stable.

The Tax Boss understands that when people are treated right, they give their best without being asked.

This year’s Workers’ Day message from the Tax Boss was more than just a formality. It was a heartfelt acknowledgment of the dedication and resilience that FIRS staff bring to the table every day, contributing to Nigeria’s growth and development. He appreciated the people behind the progress, the men and women whose efforts drive revenue generation, taxpayer engagement, and national development. He also reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to making staff welfare a priority, supporting professional growth, and ensuring a workplace where everyone can succeed. It was a message that echoed what staff already feel, that they matter and their work truly counts in shaping the future of Nigeria.

As we mark this Workers’ Day in Nigeria, FIRS stands as an example of what is possible when leadership focuses on people. Dr. Zacch’s approach has restored pride in public service and shown that good leadership can make work more meaningful.

Happy Workers’ Day.