A new era of public voice and visibility for African women in power

A new era of public voice and visibility is dawning for African women in leadership, as Nigeria prepares to host a landmark retreat aimed at transforming the public engagement strategies of First Ladies across the nation.

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, First Ladies from Nigeria’s 36 states will gather in Abuja for “Leading With Impact” — a groundbreaking media training and leadership retreat designed to sharpen their communication skills, strengthen digital presence, and amplify their influence on national and global platforms.

This first-of-its-kind event is a high-level, closed-door session facilitated by Emmy Award-winning journalist and former CNN Africa Senior Editor, Stephanie Busari, in partnership with strategic communications agency SBB Media. The retreat will offer a series of masterclasses covering media engagement, crisis communication, social media storytelling, and legacy-driven visibility.

While traditionally viewed as ceremonial figures, Nigeria’s First Ladies are increasingly driving real change in areas such as maternal health, girls’ education, gender-based violence, and economic inclusion. Yet, many of their efforts remain underreported due to a lack of structured media strategy and public narrative tools.

The retreat seeks to change that — repositioning First Ladies not just as symbolic figures but as influential policy advocates and communicators in their own right.

“This is about building a generation of women who can speak with confidence and be taken seriously on the global stage,” says Busari, who brings years of experience interviewing world leaders and covering pivotal African stories. She describes the initiative as “a powerful moment in African public life.”

Participants will engage in simulated international interviews, hands-on storytelling exercises, and digital audits of their public platforms. Each First Lady will leave the retreat with a personalized 30-day communications roadmap aligned with their core state initiatives.

Beyond the training, the event signals a broader shift: that soft power, when wielded strategically, can shape both perception and policy. With Nigeria standing as Africa’s most populous nation and a key regional influencer, the potential ripple effect of this gathering is significant.

Already, interest is growing in neighboring countries such as Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, where First Ladies are exploring similar leadership development efforts. If successful, “Leading With Impact” could become a model for narrative empowerment across the continent.

As Nigeria’s First Ladies take centre stage — not just beside their spouses but in their own right — they are embracing a more visible, vocal, and strategic role in shaping the future. This retreat may well mark the beginning of a movement where Africa’s women in power not only lead — but lead with impact.