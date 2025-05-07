80th anniversary: Wema rewards customers with over N14m

By Henry Obetta

Wema Bank has rewarded 88 loyal customers with over N14 million in cash prizes as part of its 80th-anniversary celebrations.

The bank’s ‘80-For-80’ campaign, which began on April 17th, culminated in a grand gala event held in Lagos.

During the event, eight customers each received N1 million, while 80 other lucky winners took home N80,000 each.

The giveaway was a grand finale to the bank’s customer appreciation initiative, which aimed to celebrate the bank’s loyal customers.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, personally presented dummy cheques to the delighted winners, underscoring the bank’s commitment to positively impacting lives.

Speaking on the milestone and generous customer rewards, Oseni said, “Reaching 80 years is a celebration of longevity and a testament to the resilience of our brand and the trust of the people we serve. We chose to give back in this way because our customers are the heartbeat of our success. It gives us great joy to know that this celebration is also about the lives we can touch. At Wema Bank, every milestone is an opportunity to show appreciation and deepen our connection with the people who make our journey possible.”

The night’s highlight was not only the cash prizes but also the performances that lit up the stage.

Music legend Ayuba delivered a high-energy live performance and a specially composed Wema Bank song, while award-winning artists such as Davido, 9ice, Wande Coal, IB Quake, Yinka Davies, Kehinde Adolo, and the ever-soulful Cobhams Asuquo took turns to wow the audience.

One of the eight lucky winners of the night, Kazeem Lawal, excitedly shared, “I’m still surprised! Being among the 80th-anniversary Raffle draw winners was completely unexpected. I attended the event to celebrate with my Bank, enjoy music performances, and celebrate with fellow customers. Hearing my name announced as a winner was surreal. I’m grateful for the surprise and thrilled to have been part of this memorable celebration. Thanks to Wema Bank for the incredible experience and many more years to celebrate!”

The evening, hosted by veteran Nollywood actor Chief Femi Branch and media personality Olive Emodi, delivered unforgettable moments of celebration and entertainment.

The red carpet glittered with celebrities and media personalities, including Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teddy A, Folagade Banks (Mama Deola), Jay On-Air, and Morayo Afolabi-Brown, further adding star power to the evening.

Top dignitaries in attendance included Chief Sir Kessington Adebutu; Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of Elizade Motors, Chief Michael Adeojo; Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation & MSME; Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; and the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.