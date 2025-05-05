75th anniversary: We’re building for more impact— Sharma

From left: Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, Rotimi Odusola; Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria, PLC, Girish Sharma; Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Lagos State, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem; Board Chairman, Guinness Nigeria PLC, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), and Non- Executive Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, Vivien Shobo at the celebration of Guinness Nigeria’s 75th Anniversary at Guinness HQ, Lagos.

By Tunde Oso

Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s foremost total beverage company, has marked its remarkable 75-year journey with a spectacular anniversary celebration at its Ogba-Ikeja headquarters in Lagos, where it honoured employees, trade partners, and stakeholders whose unwavering support has helped shape the company’s impactful legacy across seven decades.

At the celebration, which attracted distinguished guests, including prominent business leaders, senior government representatives, industry veterans, notable entertainers, and media executives, underscoring Guinness Nigeria’s integral role in the country’s industrial landscape, the Managing Director Girish Sharma, said the company was “More resolutely focused on building for more innovation, more impact and more shared moments with the people, who make the journey worthwhile,” since Guinness stout was first introduced to Nigeria in 1950, and particularly since local brewing commenced in Lagos in 1962.

Guinness Nigeria’s Board Chairman, Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), said: “Tonight, we celebrate more than a corporate milestone-we celebrate the spirit of excellence, resilience, and Nigerian ingenuity. Guinness Nigeria’s legacy is built upon generations of visionary leadership, devoted employees, and enduring partnerships. As we reflect on our past triumphs, we are equally excited about our shared future with the Tolaram Group, whose own history of excellence perfectly aligns with ours.”

Managing Director Girish Sharma offered a heartfelt reflection on reaching this significant milestone:

“Seventy-five years is more than a milestone-it’s a testament to trust, resilience, and the enduring bond between our brands and the Nigerian people. From brewing our first bottle of Guinness locally in 1962 to becoming Nigeria’s foremost total beverage company, our journey has been fuelled by purpose. At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to celebrating life every day, everywhere, and as we look ahead, we are resolutely focused on building for more-more innovation, more impact, and more shared moments with the people who make this journey worthwhile.”

Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, lauded Guinness Nigeria’s steadfast resilience and visionary leadership. He described the company as a “shining beacon, a testament to the potential of the Nigerian economy, and a pivotal player in Nigeria’s industrialization story – one impossible to tell without acknowledging Guinness’s indelible mark.”

Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, who represented Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praised Guinness Nigeria’s extensive impact:

“Guinness Nigeria’s contributions transcend job creation-they have placed Lagos and Nigeria prominently on the global stage. Their pioneering efforts in talent development, innovation, and economic growth serve as a benchmark for businesses nationwide and a continuous source of pride for all Nigerians.”

Guests enjoyed a vibrant evening of world-class entertainment, exquisite cuisine, and the exclusive premiere of “75 Years of Greatness”, a compelling documentary chronicling Guinness Nigeria’s profound influence on Nigeria’s socio-economic and cultural landscape. Special recognition awards were presented to long-serving employees and dedicated trade partners, underscoring the company’s deep appreciation for their pivotal roles.

As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, Guinness Nigeria continues to deliver transformative initiatives across the country. These include the Guinness Eye Centres in Lagos and Onitsha, offering free sight-restoring surgeries; the acclaimed Water of Life programme, bringing safe drinking water to thousands of Nigerians; Plan W, empowering over 1,400 women with entrepreneurial skills and financial literacy; and the Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme, supporting educational opportunities nationwide.

Looking boldly to the future, Guinness Nigeria pledges to remain at the forefront of innovation, social impact, and vibrant cultural engagement-celebrating life every day, everywhere.