6 Delta PDP House of Reps members defect to APC

National Assembly

Six Delta People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives on Tuesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defected lawmakers include Reps. Nnamdi Ezechi, Jonathan Ukodiko, Nicholas Mutu, Thomas Ereyitomi, Julius Pondi and Victor Nwokolo.

Announcing their defection, the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas welcomed them to the ruling APC.

The defected members in their separate letters of resignation relied on the crisis in the PDP as the reason for their defections.

Ezechi, representing Ndokwa East/Ndokwa West/Ukwuani Federal Constituency said that he had no choice than to join the performing governor of Delta to APC for consolidation of progress.

Also in another gale of defections, two members of the Labour Party (LP) from Enugu State moved to the PDP.

Rep. Chidi Obetta, member representing Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency formerly of the LP defected to the PDP relying on what he called “lingering crisis”, in the party.

In the same vein, Rep. Dennis Agbo, member representing Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, also resigned his membership of the LP on grounds of divisions in the party.