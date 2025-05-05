5 countries newly eligible to enter China without visa

A chinese flag is seen in the financial district of Shanghai on April 7, 2025. Asian equities collapsed on a black Monday on April 7 for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

China has unveiled a new visa exemption policy for short-term visits from five South American countries.

The policy, which takes effect on June 1, 2025, is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to enhance openness and international collaboration.

According to Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the move reflects China’s commitment to easing cross-border travel and fostering closer people-to-people connections.

He also indicated that additional travel facilitation initiatives may follow.

The announcement follows the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), held earlier this month in Beijing.

The visa waiver policy aligns with China’s broader vision of expanding its network of visa-free arrangements and strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Latin American and Caribbean nations.

Under the new policy, citizens from the five eligible countries can enter China without a visa for up to 30 days per visit.

The exemption covers travel for tourism, business, family visits, cultural exchanges, and transit. The policy will remain in effect until May 31, 2026.

Countries Included in the China Visa-Free Policy:

Argentina

Argentine nationals can now visit China visa-free for up to 30 days, whether for leisure, business, or family reunions: opening new doors for bilateral engagement. Brazil

As the largest economy in Latin America and a key strategic partner for China, Brazil’s inclusion signals strengthened ties. Brazilian citizens can now enjoy streamlined travel for a variety of short-term purposes. Chile

Chile, a long-standing trade partner and active member of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, will benefit from enhanced cultural and economic exchange through this policy.

Peru

Peruvian travellers will now find it easier to access China, promoting increased interaction in both the tourism and business sectors. Uruguay

Completing the list is Uruguay, whose citizens will benefit from simplified entry processes, potentially boosting regional connectivity and cooperation with East Asia.

