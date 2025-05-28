28-yr-old arrested for Police recruitment scam

The Nigeria Police Force

**Cautions Nigerians to beware of Impostors

By: Kingsley Omonobi

‎

‎The Nigeria Police Force disclosed on Saturday that it’s National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has arrested one Dauda Samuel, a 28 year old male, for his alleged involvement in the Nigeria Police Force recruitment scam, computer-related fraud, and identity theft.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said the arrest followed credible intelligence and multiple complaints from members of the public.

‎

“‎The arrest stems from reports that an individual had been impersonating the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, on Facebook.

“The suspect allegedly exploited this false identity to promote a fictitious Police recruitment exercise, fraudulently extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians under the pretence of offering employment into the Nigeria Police Force.

‎

“‎Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect created and operated fake Facebook accounts bearing the name and image of the DIG in charge of Training and Development DIG Frank Mba without authorization.

“He was recently apprehended in Panda Village, Nasarawa State, and has since voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“He also provided valuable information that is aiding ongoing investigations.

‎

“‎Efforts are currently underway to identify possible accomplices and trace additional digital footprints linked to the suspect’s activities through digital forensic analysis.

‎

“‎The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun strongly warns individuals engaging in cybercrime to desist or face the full weight of the law.

“He also advices Nigerians and residents of Nigeria to be wary of individuals offering promises that seem too good to be true and take vital steps to secure their interactions in the digital space.”