Liberian President, Joseph Boakai; Togolese President, Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.); President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Emalo; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Umar Touray and other leaders cutting the anniversary cake during the ECOWAS at 50 years commemorative ceremony in Lagos, on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), saying the country would continue to play its historic role in shaping West Africa’s path to peace, integration and shared prosperity.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the president spoke at the 50th anniversary celebration of ECOWAS, held in Lagos.



“Nigeria has stood at the heart of ECOWAS since its inception in 1975. For nearly five decades, we have remained a pillar of regional development, cooperation, and solidarity,” Tinubu said at the commemorative event.



The president paid tribute to retired General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State, the only surviving leader among the original signatories of the ECOWAS Treaty.

“Gen. Gowon helped lay the cornerstone of what has become a formidable institution for unity in West Africa,” he stated.

Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s consistent contributions, particularly through initiatives like the Technical Aid Corps, which had for nearly 40 years deployed skilled professionals to serve in various ECOWAS member states.

“We remain ready to support regional capacity-building and honor every eligible request for assistance,” he stated.

Nigeria, the president said, had been a driving force in ECOWAS’s evolution, from promoting trade and free movement to supporting peacekeeping and democratic governance.

He cited successes such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, joint border initiatives, and interventions to restore constitutional order in troubled member states as hallmarks of the community’s achievements.

“ECOWAS has emerged as a beacon of African unity. We overcame colonial-era divisions to forge a shared vision, uniting Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone nations under one cooperative umbrella,” Tinubu said.

Acknowledging these strides, Tinubu cautioned that regional integration must move beyond policy to tangible outcomes.

He said, “Our greatest task is implementation. Our citizens must feel the impact of our decisions. Let us match words with action.”

Tinubu stressed the need to focus development on youths and women, who represented the majority of the region’s population.

“We must deliberately invest in education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and leadership opportunities. Their success is key to the future of ECOWAS,” he said.

Tinubu also emphasised the importance of digital transformation, infrastructure development, and food security, citing ongoing efforts to harness innovation and drive sustainable growth across the region.

The president called on all the member states to recommit to the founding ideals with “courage, clarity, respect, and determination.”

He described the golden jubilee not just as a remembrance of the past, but a clarion call to shape a future built on cooperation, prosperity, and peace.

“To the people of West Africa: this is your community. Your hands built it, your resilience sustained it, and your dreams will define what it becomes. Together, let us carry the flame of integration forward,” he said.