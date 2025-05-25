25-yrs-old man nabbed in Lagos while transporting human organs for rituals

By Efe Onodjae

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Samson Oghenebreme, in Lagos while transporting human organs from Edo State to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals.

In a press statement released by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that Oghenebreme was apprehended in the Odomola community of Epe on April 25, 2025, following credible information from members of the public regarding his suspicious movements.

Hundeyin added that preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was transporting the organs from Edo State to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals.

The statement read: “Operatives of Odo-Noforija Division have arrested one Samson Oghenebreme, aged 25, in Odomola community, Epe, for being in possession of human organs. The arrest, which occurred on April 25, 2025, followed credible information from members of the public about the suspect’s suspicious movement.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was transporting the organs from Edo State to a native doctor for money-making rituals.

“The recovered human organs have been deposited at the General Hospital, Epe, for preservation, while the case has been transferred to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of the Odomola community. He emphasised the importance of timely information sharing, which played a vital role in the prompt apprehension of the suspect.

CP Jimoh urges all residents of Lagos State to remain watchful and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station. He assures the public that the Command remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.”

Vanguard News